FireEye Inc (FEYE) Position Reduced by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FireEye were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FireEye by 108.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,665 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $3,832,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $54,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $274,339,000 after acquiring an additional 579,676 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,877 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

FireEye stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.96.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $217.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 55,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $932,000.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 501,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 101,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $1,698,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 904,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,460.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,255 shares of company stock worth $3,479,941 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

