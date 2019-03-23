Financial Survey: CoBiz Financial (COBZ) vs. DANSKE BK A/S/S (DNKEY)

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) and DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CoBiz Financial and DANSKE BK A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoBiz Financial N/A N/A N/A DANSKE BK A/S/S 32.75% 8.92% 0.40%

CoBiz Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share. DANSKE BK A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. DANSKE BK A/S/S pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoBiz Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoBiz Financial and DANSKE BK A/S/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoBiz Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DANSKE BK A/S/S $7.00 billion 2.43 $2.33 billion $1.31 7.05

DANSKE BK A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than CoBiz Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of CoBiz Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DANSKE BK A/S/S shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of CoBiz Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CoBiz Financial and DANSKE BK A/S/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoBiz Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00 DANSKE BK A/S/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

CoBiz Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given CoBiz Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CoBiz Financial is more favorable than DANSKE BK A/S/S.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products. The Fee-Based Lines segment provides investment advisory and insurance brokerage services; investment management advisory services to individuals, families, and businesses; and property and casualty, and employee benefit group insurance broker agency services to small- to mid-sized employers, commercial enterprises, and individual lines to their owners. CoBiz Financial Inc. operates 11 locations, including 7 in the Denver metropolitan area, as well as one each in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Vail located in Colorado under the Colorado Business Bank name; and 4 locations serving the Phoenix metropolitan area and the surrounding area of Maricopa County in Arizona under the Arizona Business Bank name. The company was formerly known as CoBiz Inc. and changed its name to CoBiz Financial Inc. in May 2007. CoBiz Financial Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

DANSKE BK A/S/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services. It also provides wealth management, asset management, investment, pension savings, and insurance solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides mortgage finance, real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange, and equity services, as well as trades in fixed income products. It has operations in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

