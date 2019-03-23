Financial Survey: Bellatrix Exploration (BXEFF) & Its Rivals

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS: BXEFF) is one of 176 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bellatrix Exploration to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -64.23% -19.75% -11.17% Bellatrix Exploration Competitors -4.24% 7.81% 5.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Bellatrix Exploration Competitors 1986 8190 11827 388 2.47

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 47.09%. Given Bellatrix Exploration’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bellatrix Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million -$112.91 million -0.17 Bellatrix Exploration Competitors $10.74 billion $706.73 million 11.31

Bellatrix Exploration’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bellatrix Exploration rivals beat Bellatrix Exploration on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.