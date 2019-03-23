Financial Contrast: Kona Grill (KONA) and Ark Restaurants (ARKR)

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kona Grill alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kona Grill and Ark Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kona Grill presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 405.05%. Given Kona Grill’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kona Grill is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Kona Grill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and Ark Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $179.08 million 0.07 -$23.43 million N/A N/A Ark Restaurants $159.99 million 0.42 $4.65 million N/A N/A

Ark Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill -12.77% -239.30% -13.64% Ark Restaurants 1.84% 9.32% 4.83%

Dividends

Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kona Grill does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats Kona Grill on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.