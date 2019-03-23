Financial Comparison: Hemp (HEMP) versus Limoneira (LMNR)

Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Limoneira shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Limoneira pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hemp does not pay a dividend. Limoneira pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limoneira has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hemp and Limoneira, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Limoneira 0 0 5 0 3.00

Limoneira has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.28%. Given Limoneira’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Hemp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hemp and Limoneira’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Limoneira $129.39 million 3.18 $20.18 million $0.50 46.36

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Hemp and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemp N/A N/A N/A Limoneira 4.91% 3.73% 1.93%

Summary

Limoneira beats Hemp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hemp

Hemp Inc. produces products made from industrial hemp. The company also offers products and services to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry. The company was formerly known as Marijuana, Inc. and changed its name to Hemp, Inc. in June 2012. Hemp Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado; oranges; and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 5,000 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, and San Bernardino Counties in California, as well in Yuma County, Arizona; 900 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,600 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units; commercial office buildings; and a multi-use facility comprising a retail convenience store, gas station, car wash, and quick-serve restaurant, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

