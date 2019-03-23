Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $155,000 Stake in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 741,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,325,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.85. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Main First Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

