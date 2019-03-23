Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $135,000 Stake in Deere & Company (DE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 20,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $155.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $167.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

In other news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,586.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

