Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $685,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

