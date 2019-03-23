Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105,273 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $56,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,666,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,810,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,643,000 after buying an additional 512,052 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,815,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,129,000 after buying an additional 401,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Presidio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,995,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.96.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 34,826 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $17,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,140,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,842 shares of company stock valued at $30,621,347. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $93.71 and a one year high of $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-shares-sold-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.