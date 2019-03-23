Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.29

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 39065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FENC shares. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -0.23.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,105,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,058,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

