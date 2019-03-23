Media headlines about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of 2.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TMG remained flat at $C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,649. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermal Energy International has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.10.

Get Thermal Energy International alerts:

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/favorable-press-coverage-very-unlikely-to-affect-thermal-energy-international-tmg-share-price.html.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.