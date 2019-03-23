FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.59.

FARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Gabelli downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.77 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 418,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. 249,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,537. The firm has a market cap of $821.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65 and a beta of 1.52. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.59 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

