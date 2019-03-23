Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 45,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.79. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 36.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

