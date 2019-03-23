Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FMAO. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

FMAO stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.14. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.