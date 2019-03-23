Fantasy Cash Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges (FANS)

Fantasy Cash (CURRENCY:FANS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Fantasy Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantasy Cash has a market cap of $35,299.00 and $0.00 worth of Fantasy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantasy Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00377428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.01668013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00232619 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Fantasy Cash Coin Profile

Fantasy Cash’s total supply is 4,689,540 coins. Fantasy Cash’s official Twitter account is @fantasy_cashmn . The official website for Fantasy Cash is www.fantasycash.io . The Reddit community for Fantasy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantasy Cash Coin Trading

Fantasy Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

