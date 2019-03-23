Family Legacy Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Shares of LOW opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

