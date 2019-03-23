FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,971,000 after buying an additional 33,022 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,086,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,570,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 623,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,507,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 44.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 96,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 247,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $513,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $986,725.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $279,696.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,932 shares of company stock worth $4,107,748 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.36.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $234.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.48 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 62.54%. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

