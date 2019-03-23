Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 241,319 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,705,047,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,714,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,202,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $7,266,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,211 shares of company stock valued at $60,446,655. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

