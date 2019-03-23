Exxon Mobil (XOM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a coverage optimism score of 0.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Exxon Mobil’s score:

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $70.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.52.

XOM stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $341.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/exxon-mobil-xom-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.