Experian (EXPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,096.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,096 ($27.39) and last traded at GBX 2,093 ($27.35), with a volume of 1238972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,034 ($26.58).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,981 ($25.89).

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43.

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

