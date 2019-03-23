Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.02 ($36.07).

Shares of EVK traded down €0.80 ($0.93) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €24.21 ($28.15). 810,002 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

