Evil Coin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Evil Coin has a total market cap of $35,665.00 and $0.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz . Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

