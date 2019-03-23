Etsy (ETSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.04. Etsy has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.77 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $180,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,823. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

