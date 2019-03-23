EtherGem (EGEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,455.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $285,086.00 and approximately $9,455.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00377840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.01662818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00231971 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005010 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

