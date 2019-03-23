Ethbits Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (ETBS)

Ethbits (CURRENCY:ETBS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Ethbits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00012300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Ethbits has a total market cap of $806,091.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Ethbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethbits has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethbits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00378075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025042 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.01655173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00231410 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Ethbits Token Profile

Ethbits launched on April 15th, 2017. Ethbits’ total supply is 1,634,691 tokens. The official website for Ethbits is www.ethbits.com . The Reddit community for Ethbits is /r/Ethbits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethbits’ official Twitter account is @ethbits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethbits Token Trading

Ethbits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethbits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethbits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.