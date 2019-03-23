Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Given Buy Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood restated their buy rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) in a research note published on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

“We assume that the overallotment option will be fully exercised, bringing the net proceeds of the issuance to $235 million. This increased total shares and units outstanding by 22% and increased the float by 40%. Most importantly, the transaction increased EPRT’s buying capacity, and we are revising our earnings estimates to reflect increased acquisition activity. To the downside, issuing a sizeable number of shares results in some earnings dilution until the cash is fully invested and levered, but we are fairly confident that EPRT’s experienced management team will be able to leverage its relationships to source an adequate volume of off-market transactions and that the infrastructure of the company is scalable.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.02.

Shares of EPRT opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

