Essentia Price Tops $0.0011 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Essentia has a market cap of $865,524.00 and approximately $208,485.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $734.28 or 0.18236689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00062024 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001429 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,701,722 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

