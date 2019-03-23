Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on April 12th

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Properties to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

NYSE:ELS opened at $113.90 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.41). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Contis sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $694,492.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $107.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

