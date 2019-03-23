Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Syneos Health Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $355,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

