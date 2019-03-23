Envestnet (ENV) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENV. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.89. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $275,908.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,623.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,292 shares of company stock worth $2,612,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 10.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

