Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (EPE) Position Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,379,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 754,199 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Enterprise GP were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enterprise GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise GP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enterprise GP by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Shares of NYSE EPE opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.06 million. Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 50.52% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. Analysts predict that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise GP Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

