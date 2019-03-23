Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI) Receives C$6.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “average” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded down C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 249,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$7.20. The company has a market cap of $898.81 million and a P/E ratio of 15.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Ensign Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$212,852.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 728,041 shares in the company, valued at C$3,874,124.57.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

