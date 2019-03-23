Energy Income Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Energy Income Partners LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,601 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.0% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $151,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $193.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,063,147. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.17.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

