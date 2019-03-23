Encavis (CAP) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAP. Berenberg Bank set a €8.70 ($10.12) target price on Encavis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on Encavis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on Encavis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.52 ($8.74).

Shares of ETR CAP opened at €6.30 ($7.33) on Wednesday. Encavis has a twelve month low of €4.98 ($5.79) and a twelve month high of €6.80 ($7.91).

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

