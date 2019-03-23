Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) & Williams Companies (WMB) Head to Head Review

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) and Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

19.6% of Enable Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Williams Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Williams Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Enable Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Enable Midstream Partners pays out 114.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Williams Companies pays out 192.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enable Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Enable Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Companies has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and Williams Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners 15.19% 7.20% 4.35% Williams Companies -1.78% 4.83% 1.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and Williams Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners $3.43 billion 1.79 $521.00 million $1.11 12.80 Williams Companies $8.69 billion 3.97 -$155.00 million $0.79 36.04

Enable Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Williams Companies. Enable Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enable Midstream Partners and Williams Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners 0 4 2 0 2.33 Williams Companies 0 2 14 0 2.88

Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.26%. Williams Companies has a consensus price target of $32.21, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Enable Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enable Midstream Partners is more favorable than Williams Companies.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The company's natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 13,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 15 processing plants with 2.6 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,300 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio. Its Atlantic-Gulf segment operates Transco, a 9,900-mile interstate natural gas pipeline extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. It is also involved in the operation of natural gas gathering, processing, and treating; crude oil transportation and production handling; and NGL fractionation assets within the onshore, offshore shelf, and deepwater areas in and around the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. In addition, this segment operates various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines in the Gulf Coast region. The company's West segment operates Northwest Pipeline, an interstate natural gas pipeline system that extends from San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington. This segment is also involved in the operation of natural gas gathering, processing, and treating; and NGL fractionation and storage assets, as well as engages in the NGL and natural gas marketing businesses. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.