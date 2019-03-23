Emera (EMA) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, www.baystreet.ca reports.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Emera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emera from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an average rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective (up from C$50.00) on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Emera from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.64.

TSE EMA opened at C$49.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.44. Emera has a one year low of C$38.09 and a one year high of C$50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Emera will post 2.92000006453039 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

