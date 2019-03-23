Embers Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (MBRS)

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Embers token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and IDEX. Embers has a market cap of $36,918.00 and $0.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Embers has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00380086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.01663747 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00231924 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Embers Token Profile

Embers’ launch date was May 12th, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Embers’ official website is embermine.com . Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Embers Token Trading

Embers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Embers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Embers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

