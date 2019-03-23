Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.74. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EARN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

