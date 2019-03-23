Elite Hits Market Cap of $888,613.00 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Elite has a total market capitalization of $888,613.00 and $180.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last week, Elite has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021315 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00022564 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004997 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002824 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015547 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016855 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00121136 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Elite

Elite (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,181,765,062 coins and its circulating supply is 26,379,411,947 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.net . Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

