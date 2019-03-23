Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a report issued on Wednesday, 247wallst.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.51 price objective on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.56.

Shares of LLY opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $6,094,928.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,963,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,889,026,964.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 834,190 shares of company stock valued at $102,516,602. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

