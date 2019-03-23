Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Given a $121.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) received a $121.00 price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.51 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.30. 15,235,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,743,972. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 834,190 shares of company stock worth $102,516,602. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.