Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $489,417,000 after acquiring an additional 145,570 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,521,875 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,713,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111,709 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $102,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $716,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $5,785,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Electronic Arts to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

