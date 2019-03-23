Eisai (ESALY) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eisai has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $101.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Eisai had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

