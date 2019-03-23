Einsteinium (EMC2) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $520,781.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $15.08 million and approximately $520,781.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00001714 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.01518485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00001455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001768 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00040902 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,518,456 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.