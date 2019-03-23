Edmond Macri Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $84,895.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $85,335.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $79,510.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $61,215.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $60,455.00.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $52,610.00.

On Friday, January 25th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $50,970.00.

On Friday, January 18th, Edmond Macri sold 1,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $100,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Edmond Macri sold 1,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $158.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.06. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,270,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,097,000 after purchasing an additional 321,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Wayfair by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,832 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,773,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,899,000 after purchasing an additional 927,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,536,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,841,000 after purchasing an additional 320,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/edmond-macri-sells-500-shares-of-wayfair-inc-w-stock-4.html.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.