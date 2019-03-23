Edap Tms (EDAP) versus Newcardio (NWCI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Newcardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Edap Tms alerts:

This table compares Edap Tms and Newcardio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $40.74 million 2.08 -$760,000.00 ($0.01) -292.00 Newcardio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newcardio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edap Tms.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Edap Tms and Newcardio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newcardio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.73%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Newcardio.

Volatility and Risk

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newcardio has a beta of 7.58, indicating that its stock price is 658% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Newcardio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -3.93% -4.08% -2.17% Newcardio N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells consumables; and offers treatment related services and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

About Newcardio

NewCardio, Inc., a cardiac diagnostic and services company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of proprietary software platform technology solutions for the non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular disease (CVD), as well as the cardiac safety assessment of drugs under development. The company's technology platform provides real-time and 3-D analysis of the heart's electrical activity as detected at the body surface by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) electrodes. Its developing products include QTinno, an automated cardiac safety solution that replaces the manual and/or semi-automated methodologies with algorithms that automatically measure, analyze, and report on the ECGs collected; and CardioBip, a mobile ECG transtelephonic system comprising a mobile ECG recording and transmitting device, and a Web enabled software which receives, processes, and analyzes the data. The company is also developing my3KG, a software application to provide a method to assess cardiac electrical activity in time and space. NewCardio, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Branchburg, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.