eBay (EBAY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eBay to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. eBay had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 27.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 17,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $501,771.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,529.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $349,345.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.