DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBH. Commerzbank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.00 ($74.42).

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €45.70 ($53.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $731.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.32. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 12-month high of €70.30 ($81.74).

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.