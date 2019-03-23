Dril-Quip (DRQ) Trading Down 6.2%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.85 and last traded at $44.03. 521,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 679,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/dril-quip-drq-trading-down-6-2.html.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.