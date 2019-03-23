Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (D.UN) Receives C$25.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE D.UN traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 241,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.11. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$18.12 and a 52-week high of C$23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.